Ryan Griffin To Open For Old Dominion At PNC Waterside Pavilion On June 10

SOLOMONS, Md. – Ryan Griffin, a hitmaker with a #1 song under his belt, will be joining Old Dominion at the Calvert Marine Museum’s PNC Waterside Pavilion on Friday, June 10 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for $39 – $89 (additional fees apply). Visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for tickets.

Ryan Griffin is poised for a Country breakout with his Billboard Top 20 all-genre viral smash “Salt, Lime & Tequila.” The Florida native adds the soul of R&B to the honest universality of Country, forging a mix of romantic fun landing somewhere between Keith Urban and Brian McKnight. Ryan will bring these songs to the PNC Waterside Pavilion stage this summer while working on his upcoming record.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, PNC Bank, O’Brien Realty, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Bay Weekly, Sunshines Catering, Equity Resources, Inc., Solomons Inn Resort and Marina, 102.9 WKIK, SOMAR Communications, Quick Connections, Isaac’s Restaurant, Asbury-Solomons, The BayNet, Directmail.com, Southern Maryland – This is Living, Quality Built Homes, Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Southern Maryland Newspapers, and Chick-fil-a – First Colony Center. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

Gates open at 5 p.m. with food and beverages for sale on-site. Chairs and coolers are not permitted.

