Samantha Leigh Kitts-Prine

Samantha “Sammi” Leigh Kitts (Prine), 33 of Waldorf, MD passed away unexpectedly on July 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born on October 25, 1989, in Clinton, MD to Danny and Debbie Kitts of Waldorf, MD.

Sammi was a lifelong Charles County resident and Thomas Stone High School graduate. After high school, she attended Blades School of Hair Design and spent most of her career as a hairstylist. Most recently she worked full time as Patient Care Coordinator for Medstar Health but continued to do hair on the side. Sammi was a kind, loving vivacious person. She loved riding motorcycles with her dad, fiancé Shannon, brother, Danny, and close friend Bart. Sammi cherished spending her free time with her nieces and nephews whether supporting them during their sporting events, coaching cheerleading, or spoiling them. They truly were the light of her life, along with her dog, Jade, and God daughters, Leah and Octavia. Sammi enjoyed spending time with her mom, sisters, and sister-in-law shopping, getting her nails done, and hanging out. Sammi also enjoyed spending time with her many, many friends. Sammi demanded attention everywhere she went with her captivating smile and infectious laugh. To know Sammi was to love her.

In addition to her loving parents, Danny and Debbie Kitts; Sammi was also survived by her siblings, Marie Wilkinson and her husband Chris, Danny Kitts Jr. and his wife Kristen, Rebecca Steele and her husband Tim, her fiancé, Shannon Gatton, her nieces and nephews Jayden Greenhorn, Keith Kitts, Hannah Williams, Kaden Williams, Cody Steele, Riley Kitts, Kenzie Kitts, Adalee Williams, Ryan Kitts, and Brendan Steele. She was also survived by Aunts and Uncles, Jo Ann and John Moreland, Tina and Billy Richards, Andy Kitts, Jennifer Latham, Chris and Cheryl Kitts, Jeff and Cindy Mattingly, Frank and Debbie Petajnik, Lee and Dawn Kitts, and MANY cousins.

She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents; Lee and Joan Latham; paternal grandparents, Lee and Juliette Kitts, and Lorraine Oliver; Uncles, Doug Latham, and Donnie Moore.

Family and Friends of Sammi are respectfully invited to attend the viewing on Thursday, July 13th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The following day, July 14th, another viewing will be held at 9:00 am with services beginning at 10:30 am also at the funeral home. Interment will follow the Celebration of Life at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

