HEADQUARTERS, NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–On Thursday, Oct. 12, the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Hispanic Engagement Action Team (HEAT) hosted a hybrid event for Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Character is what matters,” said guest speaker Eliezer Sanchez, NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Support Equipment Test and Evaluation branch head. “Your heritage is something you are born into but your character is what you make of it.”

Sanchez has held his position at NAWCAD Lakehurst since 2021. In addition, Sanchez serves as the contracting officer’s representative for a contractor support services contract. He has also been an adjunct faculty professor at the University of Maryland Global Campus since 2016.

During his address, Sanchez described his early childhood in Puerto Rico, where he was raised until he was 5 years old before moving to Chicago. Following his parents’ divorce, he and his brother moved with their mother 10 times within 12 years in an effort to avoid his violent father.

According to Sanchez, this upbringing caused a lot of rage and anger within him, which, in turn, caused a lot of fighting in school.

“I was always looking for a fight,” he said.

Things started to turn around for him when he started attending church with his mother when he was 11 years old. He would continue that focus on religion by attending a Bible institute for three years while in a vocational high school.

For Sanchez, the importance of education became clear the first semester of high school when he heard 10 words in a speech: “If it is to be, it is up to me.” Hearing these words made him realize that if he wanted to do well, he had to do something about it. After graduating fourth in his class from high school, he was accepted at the University of Illinois, Champaign/Urbana, where he studied mechanical engineering.

He was unprepared for some of the college-level courses, particularly in chemistry, so it took him five years to earn his degree.

“I learned determination and humility,” he said. “I learned I wasn’t as dumb as I thought, I was just ill-prepared.”

He learned the Hispanic culture through exposure at his Spanish-speaking church.

“I learned that Hispanic culture is very hospitable and makes you feel part of the family,” he said. “They are a very social people who love gathering and love food. They are also strong disciplinarians. My mom put the fear of God in me. But later showed me the love of God. That balance is critical.”

He also credits his success to the support of his family. According to Sanchez, his wife carried the load of raising their four children while he studied systems engineering at Johns Hopkins University earning his master’s degree.

Later, when his son was struggling with the workload of college, he gave him the following advice: “Give yourself four years of hard work for 40 years of return on investment.”

After all, he said, “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

Concluding the event was a question and answer session with Sanchez, followed by a Latin dance lesson by Lisa Heuser, NAWCAD Lakehurst’s Engineer and Integration Division lead.

The event was held in-person at two locations: Patuxent River, Maryland, and Lakehurst, New Jersey, as well as streamed live for the NAVAIR workforce. A recording of the event can be found here.

More information about HEAT can be found here.