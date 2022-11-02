LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is receiving reports of scammers making telephone calls impersonating member(s) of our agency threatening citizens with arrests, claiming they have missed jury duty or have warrants for their arrest.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will not call you regarding jury duty or for arrest warrants.

The Sheriff’s Office will not call you seeking funds or gift cards.

Some of the scams may seem legitimate as the numbers calling appear to be from St. Mary’s County Government or the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. This is known as caller ID spoofing and it is the where the caller deliberately falsifies the information received on your caller ID to disguise their identity.

The caller then provides the name of an employee, and advises there is a warrant for the recipient for failure to pay civil fines and instructs the individual to bring cash to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office; however to avoid being arrested while traveling to the Sheriff’s Office the individual is advised to pay a portion up front to the caller.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office reminds citizens that no law enforcement agency will attempt to collect money in lieu of serving an arrest warrant and will not request payment with a gift card of any kind.

If you have been the victim of a scam and wish to file a report please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008 or online at https://www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport/