WALDORF, Md. – On March 30 at 1:15 p.m., a student, who was not permitted on the school grounds at Westlake High School, entered the school and got into an altercation with another student inside a classroom.

School staff attempted to separate the student, but the student refused to follow instructions.

A school resource officer responded, but the student did not stop. After ignoring all commands, the officer displayed his electronic control device at which time the student complied and was removed from the school.

No injuries were reported. The school resource officer contacted the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding criminal charges.

The student also faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 ext. 0608.