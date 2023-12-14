CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Between December 4 -12, 2023, the School Resource Officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported multiple incidents occurring at Charles County Public Schools. See below:

School Resource Officer investigating altercation at St. Charles High School: On December 4 at 1 p.m., three students were involved in an altercation at St. Charles High School. The students face charges and disciplinary actions from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721. The investigation is ongoing.

Student charged with possession of cannabis on school property: On December 6 at 11 a.m., a student at St. Charles High School was found to be in possession of cannabis and smoking paraphernalia on school property. The school resource officer recovered the items and charged the student on a juvenile civil citation with possession of cannabis. The student also faces disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Watkins at 301-609-3282 ext. 0721.

School Resource Officer investigating assault at Indian Head Elementary School: On December 6 at 12:15 p.m., two students at Indian Head Elementary School struck and assaulted another student inside a school bathroom. The student was able to break free and notify administrators. A school resource officer has initiated an investigation; however, in accordance with Maryland law, none of the students can be charged due to their age. The two students face disciplinary action from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.

School Resource Officer investigating multiple altercations at Lackey High School: On December 7 between 11:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., multiple altercations occurred inside Henry Lackey High School involving several students. A school administrator was injured when they attempted to intervene. The school resource officer and school employees were able to de-escalate the situation and the students were separated. The involved students face criminal charges as well as disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl. Gregory at 301-609-3282 ext. 0513. The investigation is ongoing.

School Resource Officer assaulted at Thomas Stone High School: On December 8 at12:08 p.m., a school resource officer at Thomas Stone High School was assisting a school administrator with a student who was in the administrator’s office and acting disorderly relating to an argument they were having with another student. The SRO was in the doorway of the office when the student walked toward the door and suddenly and intentionally grabbed the officer’s arm, holding it tight, in an effort to leave the office. The officer and administrator were able to verbally de-escalate the situation and the student released his grip. The student was charged on a juvenile offense report with assault and released to a parent. The student faces disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools as well. Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 00452. The investigation is ongoing.

Penknife recovered from a student at Wade Elementary School: On December 8, a student at Wade Elementary School was found to be in possession of a penknife. The school resource officer recovered the knife. In accordance with Maryland law, the student cannot be charged due to their age; however, the student does face disciplinary consequences from the Charles County Public Schools. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact PFC Joffe at 301-609-3282 Ext. 0608.

School Resource Officer recovers knife from a student after altercation at Thomas Stone High School: On December 12 at 12:17 p.m., two students at Thomas Stone High School were involved in a verbal altercation. The school resource officer and school staff were able to keep the students separated; however, one student pushed through and ran toward the other student. A third student got involved in the altercation and additional police officers were called to the school. The three involved students were separated and a knife was recovered from one of the students. The students were charged on a juvenile offense report with disruption of school activities. The student with the knife was also charged with a weapons violation. The students were released to their parents and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call PFC Payne at 301-609-3282 ext. 0452.