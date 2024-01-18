Schwenk Grabs Fifth Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer Of The Week Award

Credit: Bill Wood

LANCASTER, Pa. – Junior Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) selected as the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the fifth time this season as announced by the conference office Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 16). Schwenk has claimed five of the eight weekly honors awarded by the Atlantic East this season.

The 6-2 captain guided the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team to a 2-2 record this past weekend, including a league win at Marywood University on January 13. He collected four individual wins and one relay victory.

Schwenk won the 100 butterfly in 51.73 and then swam a personal-best time of 2:00.71 to take first in the 200 individual medley at the triple-dual meet at Marywood with Misericordia University and Wilkes University. He also led off the winning 400-medley relay.

He claimed top honors in the 50 freestyle (20.43) and touched the wall first in the 50 butterfly (22.42) in the dual meet versus Salisbury. Schwenk also anchored the second-place 200 freestyle relay and led off the third-place 400 medley relay.

St. Mary’s College (9-5) will be back in the pool this Saturday, January 20, at 1 p.m. when the Seahawks take on Immaculata University (3-4, 1-2 AEC) and Marymount (Va.) University (6-1, 3-0 AEC) in a conference double-dual meet for Senior Day.

2023-24 Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmers of the Week Oct. 16 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Oct. 23 – Patrick Marbaker, Marywood

Oct. 30 – Ryan Flaherty, Marymount (Va.)

Nov. 6 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 13 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Nov. 20 – Michael Gray, Cabrini

Dec. 4 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Jan. 16 – Luke Schwenk , St. Mary’s College

Facebook:StMarysAthletics | Instagram: @smcseahawks, @smcmswimming

Twitter: @smcseahawks | Hashtags: #GoSeahawks #SeahawkPROUD #SweepTheSheds