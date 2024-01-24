Schwenk Notches Atlantic East Men’s Swimmer Of The Week Award For Third Straight Week

Credit: Bill Wood

LANCASTER, Pa. – Junior Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) selected as the Atlantic East Conference Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the third consecutive week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon (Jan. 22). This is Schwenk’s sixth Atlantic East weekly honor this season.

In the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team’s lone meet against Marymount (Va.) University on January 20, Schwenk notched two of the Seahawks’ three wins.

The 6-2 captain touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.98 and came in first in the 100 freestyle in 45.95. He also anchored the second-place 200-freestyle relay (1:28.34).

Schwenk currently owns the fourth-fastest time in Division III for the 50 butterfly as he clocked a 22.42 (Jan. 14). He also has the seventh-fastest time for the 50 backstroke (22.23), the eighth-fastest time for the 100 freestyle (44.51) and the 11th fastest times for the 50 freestyle (20.33) and the 100 backstroke (48.61).

St. Mary’s College (9-6) will wrap up the regular season on the road this Saturday, January 27, when the Seahawks face Hampden-Sydney College (2-3) and William Peace University (3-3) in a non-conference double-dual meet at 2 p.m. in Hampden-Sydney, Va.

