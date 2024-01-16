Schwenk, Shively Each Win Twice As Seahawks Men’s Swimming Falls To Salisbury

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior captain Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) and sophomore Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) led the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team Sunday afternoon (Jan. 14) with two wins each. St. Mary’s College (9-5) dropped an 187-72 decision to Salisbury University (5-2) in a non-conference dual meet.
How It Happened
- Shively captured the 200 butterfly in 1:55.77 before winning the 500 freestyle in 4:53.03. He also picked up a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:49.11.
- Schwenk claimed top honors in the 50 freestyle in 20.43 before touching the wall first in the 50 butterfly in 22.42.
- The foursome of first-year Anthony Davis (Upper Marlboro, Md./Riverdale Baptist), sophomore William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), first-year Kyle Smith (Crofton, Md./Crofton), and Schwenk collected a second-place finish in the 200-freestyle relay in 1:27.07.
- Schwenk, Smith, Shively, and Davis clocked a 3:31.70 to finish third in the 400-medley relay.
- Smith placed third in the 50 breaststroke in 27.88 followed by first-year Daniel Madigan (Waldorf, Md./North Point) in fifth in 29.49.
- Madigan tallied a third-place finish in the 200 breaststroke in 2:14.48 while first-year Luca Fairbank (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) came in fourth in 2:27.16.
- First-year CB Jurado (Odenton, Md./Arundel) posted a 19:33.14 for fourth place in the 1650 freestyle while Davis took fourth in the 100 freestyle in 49.91.
- First-year Kai Ng (Silver Spring, Md./Northwood) notched up a fourth-place finish in the 400 individual medley in 4:31.84 while adding a pair of fifth-place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:53.76) and the 200 backstroke (2:10.14).
- Kendrick recorded points for the Seahawks with three fifth-place finishes in the 50 backstroke (26.60), the 50 freestyle (23.35), and the 50 butterfly (24.80).
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Jan. 20 vs. Immaculata (3-4, 1-2 AEC)/Marymount (Va.) (6-1, 3-0 AEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Aquatics Center) – 1 p.m. (Senior Day)
