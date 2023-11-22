Seahawk Offense Sets The Table For A Pre-Thanksgiving Women's Basketball Victory

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team (4-2) hosted the Gophers of Goucher College (0-5) for an in-state non-conference match-up. The Seahawks were able to come out on top 82-66.
How It Happened
- The Seahawks and Gophers traded shots early in a quarter where there were seven lead changes. Sam Blaylock got St. Mary’s going early with three made three pointers in the opening five minutes of play. Kristin Sabatini and Melanie Aguilarboth added key baskets at the end of the quarter while Olivia Liszt connected on yet another triple to give the Seahawks a 19-16 advantage to close out the opening 10 minutes.
- St. Mary’s continued to inch ahead of Goucher using the long ball. Melanie Aguilar and Sam Blaylock each connected on one, while Olivia Liszt cashed in on two for her third of the game to that point. The Seahawks had six different point scorers in the quarter and shot 47% from the field and 40% from behind the three point line to earn a 41-34 advantage going into the half.
- Goucher went on a 6-0 run in the first two minutes of the new half to trim the Seahawk lead to just one. Amira Whitakerwould be the one to answer the call for St. Mary’s and stepped up in a big way offensively. Whitaker knocked down a three pointer that built the Seahawk lead back up to six, but didn’t just stop there. Whitaker added 10 more points in the quarter and really made the Gophers pay with her mid-range game. Tray Mobray was also a reliable source of offense for the Seahawks in the quarter and routinely drove the lane, earning trips to the free throw line.
- The Gophers would once again fight back and trim the Seahawk lead to single digits about half way through the final quarter of play. Once again, the Seahawks were up to the task. St. Mary’s went on a 12-3 run that spanned five minutes and shut the door on the Gophers comeback attempt. Tray Mobray iced the game for St. Mary’s with her ability to drive to the basket off the dribble, and either convert on a layup, or earn a trip to the line. The Seahawks would go on to win 82-66.
Inside the Box Score
- Amira Whitaker had a career night, scoring 19 points and picking up eight rebounds.
- Tray Mobray did it all for St. Mary’s, dropping 15 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and dishing four assists.
- The Seahawks had an impressive five players score in double figures.
.Up Next
- Nov. 29 | 6:00PM | vs. Stevenson | St. Mary’s City, Maryland
