Seahawks Men’s Basketball Comeback Falls Short Against Penn State Schuylkill

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team whittled a 15-point deficit down to two, but time ran out on the Seahawks’ rally Wednesday night (Nov. 29). St. Mary’s College (3-4) dropped a heartbreaking 64-60 non-conference decision to Penn State Schuylkill (2-6).
How It Happened
- The majority of the first half was a back-and-forth battle featuring 12 tied scores.
- After senior forward Gary Grant (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) knotted the game at 21-all, Schuylkill closed out the final five minutes on a 10-2 run sparked by a steal and old-fashioned three-point play by Wilvens Fleurizard. The run gave the Nittany Lions a 31-23 halftime advantage.
- Schuylkill built a 15-point lead within the first four minutes of the second stanza as Jahmir Tyrell’s jumper capped a 12-5 start to the half.
- The Nittany Lions maintained a double-digit lead over the next 13 minutes as the closest St. Mary’s came was eight points three times.
- A Tyrell layup made it 60-47 with less than four minutes left in the game.
- A Grant block and an and-1 play by fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander (Twinbrook, Md./Richard Montgomery) ignited a 13-2 run that ended with first-year guard Kyree Smith (Baltimore, Md./City) connecting on a jumper to close the gap to 62-60 with 57.1 seconds to go.
- Devin Adams missed both free throws with senior captain Hollique Johnson (Glen Burnie, Md./Old Mill) grabbing the defensive rebound at 0:35.
- Following a turnover by each side, Alexander’s three-point attempt with four ticks on the clock was off the mark. Antwuan Byrd hauled in the defensive board and Tyrell slammed home a fastbreak dunk to ice the win.
Inside the Box Score
- St. Mary’s finished the game with a season-best 85.0-free throw percentage as the Seahawks were 17-of-20 from the charity stripe.
- A 10-2 margin in points off turnovers as well as an 8-0 advantage in second chance points fueled the Seahawks’ second-half rally.
- A team-best eight rebounds by Grant helped to give SMCM a narrow 38-36 rebounding edge.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Grant and sophomore guard Micah Henry (Laurel, Md./Hammond) paced the Seahawks with 15 points each while Alexander finished with 11 and a season-best six assists.
- Johnson came up with career-bests of four blocks and three steals plus seven points and five boards.
Penn State Schuylkill Game Notes
- Tyrell put up a game-best 21 points and Fleurizard finished with 15 as the Nittany Lions snapped a four-game skid.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Dec. 2 vs. Lancaster Bible (2-3, 1-0 UEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (MPOARC Arena) – 1 p.m. (Dan Greene/Wayne Cook Memorial Game)
