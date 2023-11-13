Seahawks Men's Cross Country Takes On NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Cross Country Team traveled to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania for the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Meet. The Seahawks competed in an 8k race and finished 26th place as a team.

Top Performers

The top five Seahawk performers today were: Michael Wade , Quentin Pastore , Kelly Byrne , Noah Fisher , and Matthew Grimelli .

Michael Wade was able to crack the top 100, finishing in 72nd place with a time of 26:32. Wade was the first Seahawk to cross the finish line. Quentin Pastore was the next St. Mary’s runner to finish the race. Pastore came in 139th place and earned a time of 28:07. Kelly Byrne crossed the finish line at the 30:23 mark, which was the 170th best time. Noah Fisher completed the race in 30:23, giving him 184th place. Moments later, Matthew Grimelli rounded out the Seahawks top five. Grimelli finished with a time of 30:53, which slotted him in 187th place.

There were 212 total runners for the men’s race. Coming Up TBD #goseahawks #seahawkproud