Seahawks Women’s Basketball Sweeps United East Volt Division Player Of The Week Honors

Credit: Bill Wood

LATHAM, N.Y. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team claimed both United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Player of the Week awards as announced by the league office Monday afternoon (Dec. 18).

Sophomore guard Sam Blaylock (Ijamsville, Md./Oakdale) picked up her second Offensive Player of the Week honor this season while fifth-year captain Stephanie Howell (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda Chevy Chase) selected as Defensive Player of the Week for the first time this year.

The duo helped St. Mary’s College to a 66-64 comeback win over Mary Baldwin University in non-conference action last Thursday (Dec. 14).

Blaylock went 1-for-8 (all from downtown) in the first half before pouring in 20 of her game-leading 23 points in the second half. She tallied 11 points in the third quarter when the Seahawks rallied from a 37-26 deficit and outscored the Fighting Squirrels, 23-12. The 5-4 guard shot 5-of-11 from the field in the second half, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arc, and was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

Blaylock currently ranks second in the conference with a .390-three-point field goal percentage and 3.4 three-point field goals per game while coming in 10th with 15.6 points per game and a .418-field goal percentage.

Howell grabbed 11 rebounds and chipped in five points plus season-bests of two assists, two blocks, and two steals. Seven of her 11 rebounds plus the two blocks and two steals came in the second half during the team’s comeback.

St. Mary’s College (8-4) will be back in action tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19, when the Seahawks take on Chatham University (8-2) in non-conference action at 10 a.m. AST/9 a.m. EST in the Puerto Rico Clasico in Guaynabo, P.R.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Offensive Players of the Week Nov. 13 – Raven Hunter, Lancaster Bible, So., F

Nov. 20 – Samantha Blaylock, St. Mary’s College, So., G

Nov. 27 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Dec. 4 – Cassidy Perry, Gallaudet, Sr., F

Dec. 11 – Angela Sanders, Penn State Abington, Sr., G/F

Dec. 18 – Samantha Blaylock, St. Mary’s College, So., G

2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week Nov. 13 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Nov. 20 – Ali Lister, Penn State Harisburg, Jr., F

Nov. 27 – Amirah Hackney, Penn State Abington, Fy., G/F

Dec. 4 – Rachel Teats, Penn College, Jr., G

Dec. 11 – Melanie Aguilar , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Dec. 18 – Stephanie Howell , St. Mary’s College, 5th, F

