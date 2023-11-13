Seahawks Women's Cross Country Competes At NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championships

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Cross Country Team traveled to Lock Haven, Pennsylvania for the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Meet. The Seahawks competed in a 6k race and finished 27th place as a team.

Brittney Douglas was the first Seahawk to cross the finish line, doing so in 25:13, which gave her 129th place. Elizabeth Robey finished just two spots behind her for 131st place. Robey crossed the finish line at the 25:18 mark. Kaylee Holtson came in 140th place for the Seahawks, completing the race in 25:42. Weiya Carter crossed the finish line at the 26:36 mark, earning her 165th place. Rounding out the Seahawks top five was Madison Kingsley . Kingsley finished the race in 171st place with a time of 26:48

There were 205 total runners for the women’s race.

