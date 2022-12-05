MSP UPDATE – Maryland State Troopers along with EMS and fire personnel are currently searching the area of St. Mary’s River State Park for a missing 81-year-old male, Merrill Wayland Hood. He is a white male, last seen wearing a orange jacket and Baltimore Orioles hat, as shown in the first image. He was last seen in the area of Norris Road and Chancellors Run Road.

If you see him or have any additional information, immediately contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 or 911.

GREAT MILLS, Md. – On December 5, 2022 at approximately 4:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue responded to Norris Road for a missing person in the St. Mary’s State Park.

The search party is for a 81-year-old man wearing a orange shirt and a Orioles hat.

Crews are staging nearby and holding off on going into the woods at this time, awaiting Maryland State Police K-9 units.

Additional crews are staging on the other side of the park on Indian Bridge Road in the area of Onion Fields Lane.

Maryland State Police Trooper 7 has been requested for assistance in the search.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

