MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding Emily Ann Riley, a 50-year-old astronomy teacher from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School. Ms. Riley has been missing for nearly a week, according to her father, David Riley.

Ms. Riley was last seen in a residential neighborhood in Takoma Park on Thursday, January 11, 2024. She is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes. She wears glasses.

The community is urged to come forward with any information regarding Ms. Riley’s whereabouts. Please contact the non-emergency line at (301) 279-8000.

Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Principal Shelton Mooney released the following community message Tuesday evening:

“Dear Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School Families,

I am writing to share information regarding a staff member. Multiple news outlets have shared that Ms. Emily Riley, a science teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, has been reported missing by her family. The press release from the Montgomery County Police Department can be read here and contains all information that is known at this time.

Staff at B-CC have been in contact with both the police and Ms. Riley’s family to express our concern and provide any possible assistance in locating her. If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact the police at 301-279-8000.

We understand that this news may be challenging for some students, staff, and community members to process. The B-CC Counseling department is available to provide support to anyone who requests it. Likewise, the school system is prepared to offer additional support if necessary.

We are very concerned about Ms. Riley and remain hopeful that this situation will have a positive outcome. I will provide an update when additional information is available.”

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

