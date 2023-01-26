Antwan Jovan Cole

NANJEMOY, Md. – On January 20 at 3:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section (NES), with assistance from the Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), served a search warrant at a home in the 8000 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy as part of an ongoing investigation.

Just prior to serving the warrant, the NET officers observed the subject of the investigation driving on Hawthorne Road.

They initiated a traffic stop at which time NES detectives responded and recovered cocaine from his person. Detectives continued with the search warrant inside the home and recovered two handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and ammunition in addition to drug production equipment.

A computer check revealed the suspect, Antwan Jovan Cole, 39, of Nanjemoy, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony conviction.

Cole was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and other drug-related charges.

On January 24, a judge ordered Cole could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets to conditions for electronic monitoring.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

Charles County Crime Solvers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Charles County. All individuals who provide tips through Crime Solvers will remain anonymous. Anyone with information about an unsolved crime or the location of a fugitive may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.

For more information about the P3 program, click on this link: www.p3intel.com.