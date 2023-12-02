Section of Williams Street In Solomons To Close Temporarily Due To Roadwork

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens that crews will temporarily close a section of Williams Street in Solomons for roadway repairs early next week. The area of Williams Street between Charles Street and the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory will be closed Monday, Dec. 4 and Tuesday Dec. 5, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. The partial closure could extend past Tuesday depending on weather conditions.

Drivers are asked to stay alert, slow down and watch for driving pattern changes. We appreciate your patience as we work to improve the county’s infrastructure.

