WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin (both D-Md.) announced that they have secured $29,526,600 in direct federal funding for local projects in Anne Arundel County and Southern Maryland within the fiscal year 2023 omnibus funding legislation, which they voted to pass yesterday. The projects encompass a wide array of local and regional priorities, ranging from public safety to infrastructure improvements to community and workforce development. Overall, the Senators included over $200 million in federal dollars directly for Maryland within the legislation.

A full list of the funds included by Senator Cardin in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations legislation is here. A full list of the funds included by Senator Van Hollen in the legislation is here. Now that the legislation has passed the Senate, it is expected to be considered in the House later today prior to being sent to the President for his signature.

“These federal investments will directly address real needs in communities across Maryland. That’s why we secured these resources that support important local initiatives to boost economic opportunity, enhance public safety, and expand access to health care along with many other important services. I’ll keep working until we get this bill to the President’s desk so we can deliver these funds to our local partners who are ready to put them to good use making a meaningful impact in our communities,” said Senator Van Hollen, a member of the Appropriations Committee.

“These earmarks advance long-planned and widely-supported projects for our nonprofit and faith-based communities, bolster environmental and green projects, support vulnerable citizens, enhance public safety and expand opportunities for students,” said Senator Cardin. “I am proud to announce these Congressionally Directed Spending projects that meet the direct needs of Marylanders.”

The funding announced by the Senators includes:

$5.5 million for public safety, including for St. Mary’s County’s emergency communications center expansion; an Anne Arundel County police youth violence diversion program and emergency operations needs assessment; and a Charles County Sheriff’s Office mental health and wellness program for officers

including for St. Mary’s County’s emergency communications center expansion; an Anne Arundel County police youth violence diversion program and emergency operations needs assessment; and a Charles County Sheriff’s Office mental health and wellness program for officers Over $15 million for infrastructure projects, including the Annapolis City Dock Resilience and Revitalization Project; transit-oriented development around the Odenton MARC station; a multi-modal transportation center at the Westfield Annapolis Mall; sidewalk pedestrian access retrofits in Lexington Park; water infrastructure upgrades in Charles County; and trail development in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

including the Annapolis City Dock Resilience and Revitalization Project; transit-oriented development around the Odenton MARC station; a multi-modal transportation center at the Westfield Annapolis Mall; sidewalk pedestrian access retrofits in Lexington Park; water infrastructure upgrades in Charles County; and trail development in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Over $1 million for education and workforce development ,including for a culinary workforce program in Calvert County; and a Morgan State University program to boost diversity in the fields of coastal and ocean sciences

,including for a culinary workforce program in Calvert County; and a Morgan State University program to boost diversity in the fields of coastal and ocean sciences Over $1.5 million for economic development through Anne Arundel County’s small business development program for underserved communities

through Anne Arundel County’s small business development program for underserved communities $250,000 for health care through The Arc Central Chesapeake Region’s mental health program for people with disabilities

through The Arc Central Chesapeake Region’s mental health program for people with disabilities Over $4.5 million for community development, including for a nonprofit incubator and community space in Crownsville; End Hunger in Calvert County’s poverty reduction efforts; and redevelopment of vacant properties in the Town of Indian Head

including for a nonprofit incubator and community space in Crownsville; End Hunger in Calvert County’s poverty reduction efforts; and redevelopment of vacant properties in the Town of Indian Head $1.5 million for historical and cultural initiatives, including for Sister States of Maryland’s research of Maryland’s history of fighting injustice around the world; and rehabilitation of the historic Whitehall property in Annapolis

including for Sister States of Maryland’s research of Maryland’s history of fighting injustice around the world; and rehabilitation of the historic Whitehall property in Annapolis $185,000 for environmental restoration through oyster restoration in the St. Mary’s River Shellfish Sanctuary

PUBLIC SAFETY

Project Name: Emergency Communications Center Expansion

Applicant: St. Mary’s County

Description: Communications Dispatchers in the Emergency Communications Division receive emergency 9-1-1 calls and dispatch the appropriate departments or agencies. They are co-located in a facility with the Emergency Operations Center, which activates during natural and manmade disasters, extreme weather conditions, and other events that require coordination of emergency responders. Federal funds will be used to expand the Department of Emergency Services building to account for additional mission requirements and capacity needs.

Project Location: Leonardtown, MD

Amount Included: $1,537,000

Project Name: Emergency Operations Center Needs Assessment

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description: Anne Arundel County’s Emergency Operations Center is tasked with coordinating response to emergencies and disasters throughout the county, including the State’s Capitol. Federal funds will be used to undertake a thorough needs assessment to determine the capabilities necessary to coordinate among state, local, and federal governments, non-governmental organizations, and volunteer groups to prepare for, respond to, and recover from any hazard. Once the needs assessment is complete, funds will be used to help implement its findings.

Project Location: Anne Arundel County, MD

Amount Included: $2,471,500

Project Name: Fresh START Program

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description: Funds will be used to expand the Fresh START program, an Anne Arundel County Police initiative to connect youth impacted by trauma, mental health, and/or substance abuse to diversion services and reduce reliance on the criminal justice system. In its first year, the Fresh START program served more than double the expected number of young people and successfully diverted over 90% of its participants.

Project Location: Millersville, MD

Amount Included: $400,000

Project Name: Officer Mental Health, Wellness and Resiliency Program

Applicant: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Description: Funds will be used to support the Officer Mental Health, Wellness and Resiliency Program to address Critical Incident Stress Management, Peer Support, Crisis Intervention, and mental health and wellness services for all agency employees, family members, and retirees.

Project Location: La Plata, MD

Amount Included: $90,000

INFRASTRUCTURE

Project Name: Annapolis City Dock Resilience and Revitalization Project

Applicant: City of Annapolis

Description: City Dock is an economic and cultural hub in Annapolis, accommodating small businesses, restaurants, boaters, tourists, and residents. It is also subject to climate change-driven flooding that can prevent access to buildings and cause damage. Federal funds will be used to support the development, design and construction of flood mitigation and resiliency infrastructure including installation of flood barriers, reduction in non-pervious areas, storm-drain improvements, storm water pump-stations, and back-up power generators.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $3,460,100

Project Name: Odenton MARC Station Development

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description of Proposal: The Odenton MARC station is located adjacent to Fort Meade on the Penn Line and is a targeted area for transit-oriented development with a mix of commercial, retail, and housing properties that are pedestrian and bike friendly. Federal funds will accelerate the process by consolidating parking into a more efficient space for MARC commuters and transforming existing surface parking lots into transit-oriented development.

Project Location: Odenton, MD

Amount Included: $4,000,000

Project Name: Parole Transportation Center

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description of Proposal: Federal funds will be used to provide a multi-modal transportation center in Parole at the Westfield Annapolis Mall. The facility will serve existing local and regional bus service, but will also be designed as an intermodal hub with possible future connectivity to modes such as bikeshare, carshare, and ridehailing services.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $3,000,000

Project Name: Sidewalk Retrofit

Applicant: St. Mary’s County Government

Description of Proposal: Residents in Lexington Park need safe pedestrian access on Pegg Road, which serves medium to high density homes, senior living, and a recently constructed affordable housing development. The road also carries a high volume of NAS Pax River base traffic. This project would create a continuous, safe sidewalk system for the residents in the community.

Project Location: Lexington Park, MD

Amount Included: $300,000

Project Name: Trail Spurs and Connectors

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description of Proposal: Federal funding will be used to accelerate the design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction of spurs and connectors to the major trails traversing Anne Arundel County. The new spurs will help connect local and national trails including the East Coast Greenway and the American Discovery Trail.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $1,500,000

Project Name: West East Express (WEE) and College Creek Connector Trails Project

Applicant: City of Annapolis

Description of Proposal: The West East Express (WEE) and the College Creek Connector Trails are two connected and high priority trail projects underway in Annapolis that will dramatically expand the City’s trail network. Federal funding would be used to build a significant portion of the West East Express and complete the design work on the College Creek Connector. Both trails are located at prominent gateways into Annapolis and trace routes of significant geographic, cultural, and urban features, including State and County government complexes, the Annapolis Town Center, St. John’s College Campus, and three public housing communities.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $2,750,000

Project Name: WSSC Waldorf Interconnection

Applicant: Charles County, Maryland

Description: As Charles County and its municipalities grow, it is seeking alternative surface water sources. To accomplish a connection to the Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC) system, the county is making substantial upgrades to its water infrastructure. Federal funds will support planning and engineering costs related to connecting Waldorf to the WSSC system along US 301 in Brandywine.

Project Location: Charles County, MD

Amount Included: $250,000

EDUCATION AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

Project Name: Culinary Workforce Development

Applicant: End Hunger in Calvert County

Description: End Hunger in Calvert County’s Culinary Training Program introduces individuals with disabilities to culinary fundamentals while also integrating independent living and workplace readiness skills necessary to gain and retain employment. Students acquire pre-apprentice skills preparing for employment in food service industries consistent with their own unique strengths, abilities, and interests. This comprehensive program incorporates culinary and baking techniques; occupational skills specific to earning a credential, including the ServSafe Food Handler curriculum; workplace readiness training; developing social skills and independent living, and instruction in self-advocacy and on-the-job training. Federal funds would be used to expand the current program and improve service delivery in Calvert County.

Project Location: Huntingtown, MD

Amount Included: $300,000

Project Name: PEARL Lab Student Research Enhancements

Applicant: Morgan State University

Description: The Morgan State University’s PEARL Lab Student Research Enhancements project will enhance coastal research opportunities provided at the Patuxent Environmental and Aquatic Research Laboratory (PEARL Lab). Funds will help pay for the salaries of appropriate personnel, student tuition and stipends for program participation, supplies, and on-site housing costs for students. In addition, funds will also allow the PEARL Lab to continue or initiate several research initiatives, including carbon cycling, blue crab abundance, and oyster aquaculture. This program will diversify the small number of Black and African-American scholars in the coastal and ocean sciences through increased exposure to the field and support the state’s only interdisciplinary undergraduate degree that focuses on coastal issues.

Project Location: Saint Leonard, MD

Amount Included: $1,000,000

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Project Name: Inclusive Ventures Small Business Program

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description: Funds will be used to expand the Inclusive Ventures Program, which assists small businesses and minority, women, and veteran entrepreneurs in Anne Arundel County with education, mentorship, and access to capital. The hands-on business training, legal and accounting support, and connections to financing opportunities will help sustain and grow new companies.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $1,650,000

HEALTH CARE

Project Name: Scaling Mental Health Access for People with Disabilities

Applicant: The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

Description: The Arc Central Chesapeake Region hears frequently from people with disabilities who are seeking mental health services and having trouble finding providers equipped to serve their unique needs. In 2020, the Arc created Behavioral Health to take a holistic approach to behavioral supports, focusing on the necessary mental health counseling and clinical supports that help manage specific behaviors. The Arc uses licensed clinicians who have experience providing mental health counseling to people with disabilities in both individual and group settings. Federal funds will help grow capacity to support 125 individuals by 2025, including children.

Project Location: Severn, MD

Amount Included: $250,000

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Project Name: Crownsville Nonprofit Incubator and Community Space

Applicant: Anne Arundel County

Description of Proposal: Federal funds will be used to renovate the restrooms, floors, and plumbing of an existing building, owned by Anne Arundel County, to house a nonprofit incubator and community space that will also include wellness services and programming. The updated space will help new nonprofits get off the ground or increase their capacity to provide services. Nonprofits at the Incubator will also receive training and personalized coaching to grow quickly and sustainably.

Project Location: Crownsville, MD

Amount Included: $3,000,000

Project Name: End Hunger Community Economic Development Project

Applicant: End Hunger in Calvert County

Description of Proposal: The End Hunger Community Economic Development Project serves individuals in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s, Prince George’s, and southern Anne Arundel Counties, creating a centralized location for local organizations and nonprofits to create new opportunities for residence and address the root causes of poverty. Funds will be used to renovate facilities to support the receipt and distribution of food to food pantries, schools, and businesses serving low income families. It also includes a dedicated space for a Culinary Workforce Development Program for students with disabilities.

Project Location: Huntingtown, MD

Amount Included: $1,133,000

Project Name: Indian Head Community Redevelopment

Applicant: Town of Indian Head

Description of Proposal: Federal funds will be utilized for the redevelopment of three vacant properties and a vacant lot. The space will be transformed into a planting garden and a raingarden with parking spaces that will help the surrounding resources such as the Indian Head Rail Trail, Riverwalk, and other community events. The sustainable revitalization efforts will assist in attracting new economic opportunities to Indian Head.

Project Location: Indian Head, MD

Amount Included: $750,000

HISTORICAL AND CULTURAL INITIATIVES

Project Name: Whitehall Rehabilitation and Revitalization Plan

Applicant: The Brandywine Foundation, Inc.

Description: Whitehall is one of America’s finest examples of Georgian colonial architecture. Built in 1764 by Horatio Sharpe, the last royal governor of Maryland, and designed by William Horatio Anderson, the architect of the Maryland State House, Whitehall includes a grand home, landscaped gardens, waterfront views, and agricultural land. By ensuring that the character of Whitehall is preserved, the Brandywine Foundation will engage its community, visitors, and the public and undertake archeological study to gain a better sense of the property’s history, including the history of slavery and indentured servitude. Federal funds will assist with site repairs.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $500,000

Project Name: Exploring Cultural Linkages between Black Marylanders and Civil Rights Movements Abroad

Applicant: Sister States of Maryland, Inc.

Description: This project will partner with the Reginald F. Lewis Museum to highlight and exhibit Maryland’s rich history fighting injustice around the world. The project is based on UNESCO Slave Route Project Research that identified Middle Passage ports of entry, including five ports of entry in Maryland. From those days of the slave trade to today, Marylanders like Frederick Douglass, Harriet Tubman, Thurgood Marshall, Decatur Dorsey, Pauli Murray and countless others, as well as organizations like Maryland’s HBCUs, churches, and civil groups have played key roles in civil rights both here in Maryland and abroad. Funds will be used for archival research and public education to highlight the role of Black Marylanders in the global struggle against discrimination and injustice.

Project Location: Annapolis, MD

Amount Included: $1,000,000

ENVIRONMENT

Project Name: Oyster Restoration in the St. Mary’s River Shellfish Sanctuary

Applicant: St. Mary’s River Watershed Association

Description: Funds will be used to purchase a research vessel and to plan and design a scientific study to determine best practices for placing oyster populations in new sanctuaries. Improving these practices will support the long-term health of oysters in the Bay and Maryland’s seafood industry.

Project Location: Lexington Park, MD

Amount Included: $185,000