Seng Hwa Kinnett

Seng Wa “Penny” Kinnett, 91, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2024 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, Maryland. Born on September 25, 1932, Penny was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Kinnett, and her daughter, Teresa Kinnett. She is survived by her son, James Kinnett, of Colorado.

Penny was born in South Korea and met her future husband after the Korean War. They raised their children in Hyattsville, Maryland. Penny was a devoted employee of Memory-O-Matic Printing, retiring from there after 26 years of service.

A Celebration of Life Service will be set at a future date.

