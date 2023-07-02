LEONARDTOWN, Md – On July 2, 2023 at approximately 3:46 a.m., units responded to a motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Rd in the area of Pin Cushion Rd.

A St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputy was investigating a previous property damage accident. The deputy’s marked cruiser was positioned on the southbound shoulder with emergency equipment activated.

A vehicle coming southbound collided with the driver’s side of the marked cruiser. The vehicle overturned off of the roadway and trapped the driver.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began removing the windshield to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the driver and was then transported to MedStar St. Mary’s hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Fortunately, the deputy was not in the cruiser at the time of the collision and sustained no injuries.

We will provide updates as they become available.

