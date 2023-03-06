CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – On March 5, 2023, at approximately 4:40 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the intersection of Bayside Road (MD Route 261) and Harbor Road in Chesapeake Beach, for a serious motor vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, units located a passenger car and a personal mobility scooter that were involved in a crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed Christopher C. Carryington, 74 of North Beach, was operating his mobility scooter in the crosswalk across Bayside Road when he was struck by a 2001 Honda Accord, operated by Kathy Ann Jones, 67 of Owings, who was turning left onto SB Bayside Road when the collision occurred.

As a result of the collision, Carryington was ejected from the scooter and sustained serious injuries. Carrington was transported to MedStar Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

At this time, it appears that driver error was a contributing factor to this collision.

The collision remains under investigation by DFC A. Ostazeski of Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact DFC A. Ostazeski at andrew.ostazeski@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling 410-535-2800. Please reference case #23-15203.