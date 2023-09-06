Serious Motor Vehicle Accident In Helen Leaves One Dead

HELEN, Md. — One person was killed in a serious motor vehicle accident on Point Lookout Road on September 6, 2023 at approximately 2:52 p.m., according to police and emergency personnel who responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews found a tree on a vehicle with one occupant reportedly trapped and unconscious. Emergency medical services were on site with CPR in progress, and a Maryland State Police helicopter, MEDEVAC, was pre-launched for the patient.

However, the MEDEVAC was canceled after the patient was reported deceased on the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Police continue to investigate the crash, and more updates will be provided as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

