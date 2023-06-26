GREAT MILLS, Md – On June 25, 2023 at approximately 12:44 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a single motor vehicle collision in great mills in the area of Chancellors Run Rd.

Units arrived on scene and found a single vehicle overturned off of the roadway.

The vehicle collided into a pole and SMECO was called to the scene. The damages of the pole caused power outages at two houses on Chancellor’s Run Road and all the way down Shady Cedar Lane.

The occupant of the vehicle refused further care.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com