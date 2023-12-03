LEXINGTON PARK, Md – On December 3, 2023 at approximately 12:02 p.m., units responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Three Notch Road in the area of Rue Purchase Road and Buck Hewitt Road.

It was reported to be a Gray Convertible BMW that was involved in the collision. Units arrived on the scene and discovered the BMW off-road with one occupant ejected.

When units arrived on the scene CPR was immediately begun, due to the weather a MEDEVAC could not be requested for the patient.

According to law enforcement, a witness stated they saw a white truck cut the vehicle off resulting in the BMW to hit the curb and flip over landing on its wheels.

ADVISORY: Northbound Three Notch Road at Rue Purchase Road and Buck Hewitt in Lexington Park, multiple lanes in this area will be shut down due to a serious motor vehicle collision with one reported ejection.

Avoid this area as lanes will be shutdown for an extended amount of time.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at News@thebaynet.com