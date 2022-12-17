SERVPRO To Honor Heroic P. G. County Police Officers At First Responder Bowl

LAUREL, Md. – Two Prince George’s County police officers have received a national award for their quick thinking and swift actions in saving the life of a motorist. Corporal Phillip Zonn and Officer First Class Geobani Guerra who will be honored at the annual SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on December 27, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. The officers were selected as part of a nationwide search to recognize the dedication and hard work of our first responders who put their lives on the line every day.

The pair was nominated for their heroic actions by the SERVPRO Team from Laurel and Greenbelt NE Beltsville E. The officers saved the life of a driver who was trapped in his vehicle after a fiery crash on the Capital Beltway. Both officers were off duty at the time the collision occurred, but as witnesses to the incident, jumped right into action to save the driver’s life. Corporal Zonn and Officer First Class Guerra worked to extinguish the vehicle fire and remove the trapped passenger from the blaze.

Jorge Gutierrez, CEO of SERVPRO Laurel and Beltsville Maryland said, “We are a community minded business, so it’s an honor for us to have the opportunity to recognize the brave men and women who protect us every day. The SERVPRO First Responder Bowl is one way we celebrate these dedicated first responders and their families as the hometown heroes they are.”

The officers and their guests have received an all-expense paid trip to the First Responder Bowl at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas where they will be presented with an award during a ceremony on the field. This is the 10th year that SERVPRO has sponsored this event.

Prince George’s Police Chief Malik Aziz said these officers are a shining example of the talented, dedicated first responders this area is known for. “Both officers demonstrated exceptional courage, heroism, and resourcefulness in saving this driver’s life while exposing themselves to an extreme risk of harm,” he said. “These men showed the leadership that Prince George’s County Police Department strives for as we work to make sure our community has the highest respect for our work.”

Individuals like these are everyday heroes from across the country who put their lives on the line to serve their neighbors and communities in times of disaster.

The First Responder Bowl is just one way SERVPRO honors these brave men and women who are always here to help. SERVPRO Headquarters and individual SERVPRO locations take every opportunity to give back. The company has taken part in many projects, big and small, such as constructing “blessing boxes” in neighborhoods, and donating disinfectants, masks, and other cleaning products to schools and first responders.

More information about the First Responder Bowl, including the teams who will play in the game, can be found at www.firstresponderbowl.com