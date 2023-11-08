Seven SMCSO Officers Attend Crisis Intervention Team Training

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – During the week of October 23-27, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) had seven officers attend and graduate Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training at the Island Creek K9 Training Facility in Calvert County

During the training sessions, participants learned about mental health law and emergency petition procedures, verbal de-escalation, traumatic brain injury, and developmental disabilities. They heard personal stories from individuals and family members living with mental health and substance abuse challenges. Officers also participated in role-play scenarios to demonstrate de-escalation skills and determine the best course of action for the scenario provided.

The CIT program is a community partnership of law enforcement, mental health and addiction professionals, individuals who live with mental illness and/or addiction disorders, their families, and other partners whose mission is to improve community responses to mental health crises.

In Southern Maryland, the CIT is a collaborative effort between the Sheriff’s Offices of St. Mary’s County, Calvert County, and Charles County, the Maryland State Police, and other allied agencies.

The St. Mary’s CIT is made up of Captain Sarah Smith, Commander, Alexis Higdon, NCC, LCPC, Coordinator, and Sergeant Anthony Whipkey, Law Enforcement Coordinator.

The seven CIT graduates from SMCSO included:

Cpl. Lacey Smith- Special Operations Division

CFC Michael Schmidt- Corrections

Dep. Toni Hunsinger- Patrol

CFC Joshua Crow- Corrections

Dep. Raymond Allebach- Patrol

Dep. Devin Absher- Patrol

Dep. Anthony Cucinotta- Patrol (not pictured)