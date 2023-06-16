Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been expanded to most of southern Maryland until 7:45 p.m. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been expanded to the north to include most of the DC metro and into portions of central & northern Virginia until 9 PM this evening. The main threat will be quarter-sized hail, with some damaging wind gusts also possible.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible.

Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include:

Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, Saint Clements Bay, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Bushwood, Clements, Abell, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley, Loveville, Oakley, Compton and Morganza.