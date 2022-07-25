Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Southern Maryland

BALTIMORE – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10:00 p.m. for southern Maryland.

This afternoon a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Some of the storms could be severe.

High near 94. Heat index values as high as 105. Southwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat. An isolated instance of flooding is also possible.

Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8pm. Some of the storms could be severe. Low around 72. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Continue to follow for updates.

