Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued In Maryland

BALTIMORE – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Virginia, Washington DC, and Maryland, including parts of southern Maryland. The watch will be in effect until 9 PM this evening.

Increased humidity and persistent heat are expected to create ideal conditions for afternoon thunderstorms ahead of an approaching cold front.

The forecast calls for scattered to numerous severe storms, with damaging wind gusts and large hail posing the primary threat. While isolated instances of significant wind damage from severe thunderstorms are possible, the public is advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.