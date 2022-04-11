SEVERN, MD – “Shy Shy” of Severn claimed her $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 Promotion prize on April 8.

Winner was selected in March 15 drawing

An Anne Arundel County motorcycle club member and federal government contractor made her way to Lottery headquarters on April 8 to claim a $50,000 VaxCash 2.0 Promotion prize from the March 15 drawing.

In addition to getting vaccinated for her job, the 65-year-old winner saw the effects of COVID-19 firsthand after a close relative experienced serious symptoms.

“Seeing his condition was enough to convince me to get the shots,” she said.

The winner plans to move closer to her son and grandchildren in a couple years, and this unexpected windfall will help with those costs.

The Severn woman, who chose to use the nickname “Shy Shy,” is one of eight VaxCash 2.0 winners so far, and one of seven winners of $50,000.

The promotion’s first drawing on Feb. 15 awarded a $500,000 prize to a Dundalk woman. Three more $50,000 prize drawings remain each Tuesday through April 26. The final drawing on May 3 will award a grand prize of $1 million.

The VaxCash 2.0 Promotion, which was announced by Governor Larry Hogan on Feb. 8, will award $2 million in cash prizes in weekly drawings from Feb. 15 through May 3.

VaxCash 2.0 aims to incentivize Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots. All Maryland residents 18 and older who have received an initial shot(s) and a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at eligible facilities in Maryland at any time are eligible to win. No registration or entry is needed.

VaxCash 2.0 follows last year’s successful collaboration between the Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health for the VaxCash Promotion that ran from May 25 through July 4, 2021, awarding $2 million in prizes to vaccinated Marylanders. For complete details about VaxCash 2.0, including the official rules and a list of frequently asked questions and answers, visit the VaxCash 2.0 page.