LUSBY, Md. – On the morning of February 21st, the custodial staff at Patuxent High School noticed that the sanitary sewer pump station and related components were malfunctioning leading to a small discharge of sewage onto the ground’s surface.

The spill had an estimated volume of 50 gallons. The contents were absorbed into the soil.

No students, staff, or members of the general public were exposed to the spill. No threat to public health occurred.

There is no indication that this sewage reached any bodies of water.

The spill was contained very quickly with the aid of sewage pumping trucks and valve isolation. Repairs have been made already and the affected area will be posted with signage.

For more information, feel free to contact Calvert County Public Schools.