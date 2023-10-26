SHA To Resurface Section Of Brandywine Road

BRANDYWINE, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin a resurfacing project on a section of MD 381 (Brandywine Road) on October 30. The project should be complete in late-November, weather permitting.

Crews will mill (remove the top layer of asphalt), patch, pave, and stripe nearly 1.5 miles of MD 381 (Brandywine Road) between the bridge over Swanson Creek at the Prince George’s County line to MD 231 (Prince Frederick Road). The State Highway Administration’s contractor, F. O. Day Company Inc. of Rockville, will direct traffic using a flagging operation between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The State Highway Administration understands temporary ramp and lane closures can be an inconvenience, but this work is necessary to ensure a safe and reliable transportation system. Motorists are asked to reduce speeds approaching and while in active work zones.

Customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603 for additional information. Drivers are asked to stay alert, stay focused, look for reduced speed limits as well as driving pattern changes, and slow down in construction zones. Motorists in need may dial #77 on their mobile devices for roadside assistance.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.