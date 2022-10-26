Shannon Lynn Mulcahey, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2022, at the age of 38. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Shannon was born on May 7, 1984, attended Chopticon High School, and lived in Maryland all her life.

Shannon was a hairdresser for a while and enjoyed what she did for a living. When she was not working, she enjoyed being with her daughter. Everyone who knew Shannon knew what a great person she was. Shannon was full of light, joy, and positivity, traits that were obvious to all after even just a single meeting.

Shannon is survived by her father, James Mulcahey III, and her daughter Layla Miskell, along with an abundance of friends. We will miss her more than words can say. She was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline Mulcahey.

All services are private.

Contributions in memory of Shannon can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for cancer.

