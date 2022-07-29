Sharita Kenyatta Tanner

Sharita Kenyatta “Rita” Tanner, 41, of Great Mills, MD passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 21, 2022. She was born on September 16, 1980 to Brenda (Butler) Mackall and Walter Brown, Sr.

Rita is a 1998 graduate of Great Mills High School, where she met her best friend of love of her life for over 25 years, Joseph “Joey” Tanner, Sr. On October 21, 2002, they married in Leonardtown, Maryland and have celebrated over 19 wonderful years of marriage. She was employed as a Financial Analyst for the Department of Defense at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD.

She was an avid couponer and loved her “freebies.” She was affectionately known as the “Coupon Queen.” She was famous amongst her family and friends for her bartending skills; always having everyone try a new drink that she had whipped up. Her laugh was contagious and she would light up a room with it. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her children were her greatest blessings and were always most important to her. She enjoyed spending as much time as possible with her family; especially weekend trips as a family. She enjoyed doing whatever made her children happy. Seeing them happy made her happy.

In addition to her mother, Brenda Mackall and step-father, Louis Mackall, of Port Republic, MD and her beloved husband, Joseph M. “Joey” Tanner, Sr. of Great Mills, MD, she is also survived by her children, Kourtney J. Tanner and Joseph M. Tanner, Jr., both of Great Mills, MD. She is also survived by her grandmother, Violette Brooks of Prince Frederick, MD; her brothers, Walter Brown (April) and Michael Mackall of St. Mary’s County, MD; aunts: Cheryl Harvey (John), Diann Harvey, Wanda Mae Brown and Maryann Brown; uncles: Floyd Stewart, Raymond Hicks, Darvin Brooks, John Brown, and William Brown; her in-laws, William and Becky Tanner; sister-in-law, Stacey Tanner; 15 nieces and nephews; special friend, Tawanda Clayton; and many extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lafayette and Mary Brown; uncle Henry Hawkins, cousin, Ebony Hawkins, and brother-in-law, William Tanner, Jr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 28, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life Service celebrated by Russell Slade at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

In lieu flowers, the family requests donations be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.O. Box 279, Leonardtown, MD 20650 to help defray funeral expenses.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

