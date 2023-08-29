Sharon Lee Teachout, 82 of Leonardtown, MD passed away peacefully the morning of August 15, 2023, with loved ones by her side.

Sharon was born July 29, 1941, in Lowell, MA to the late John L. and Priscilla M. (Douglass) Martin. Sharon is predeceased by two brothers, John L. Martin 2009 and Daniel R. Martin 2002 and her great-granddaughter, Kayla R. Homsher 2013.

Sharon grew up in Massachusetts and graduated from Lowell High School in 1959. She was a fun and loving mother and a supportive military wife. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved sharing laughs and playing games with her children, grandchildren, and friends. Alongside her husband Richard she moved many times before settling into life on their farm in St. Mary’s County, Maryland. Sharon enjoyed watching and interacting with their horses and outdoor cats, but throughout her life her favorite pets were her canine companions, whether her “Magic Moments” AKC show and obedience champions or her many rescues.

Sharon had various talents and interests and touched numerous lives due to her personality, love of words, antiques, drinking tea, sewing, crafts and raising dogs. She owned The Upper Notch and Timeless Treasures antique shops and retired from the antique business on her 70th Birthday. She then spent her time designing and selling beaded jewelry, visiting friends and family, sewing, reading, plus creating whimsical greeting cards. She enjoyed sending her handmade cards and thoughtful care packages to family and friends.

Sharon is survived by her husband of 54 years, Richard M. Teachout; her six children, Shelley A. Bashaw (David) of Norton, MA, David L. Silva of Worcester, MA, Mark S. Silva (Christina) of Lucerne Valley, CA, Tracy A. Richardson of Lexington Park, MD, Jolie A. Homsher and Carrie A. Teachout of Great Mills, MD; brother Scott L. Martin of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren, Christopher Homsher, Sarah Homsher, Zachary Bashaw, A.J. Bashaw, Stephen Silva, Tony Igo (Emmy), Brandon Igo and one great-grandson, Alexander Homsher.

At a later date, Sharon will be laid to rest with her grandmother Carrie P. Douglass, grandfather, and mother in the family plot at the Edson Cemetery in Lowell, MA and a private celebration of remembrance will be held at the Angel Oak tree in Johns Island, SC. Memorial Contributions may be made in Sharon’s memory to the Angel Oak Preserve- https://give.lowcountrylandtrust.org/fundraiser/4877665.

