GREAT MILLS, Md. – Many drivers are already experiencing traffic delays on July 4, 2023, as Sheetz announces a special promotion to celebrate Independence Day. The Sheetz store is reducing gas prices to $1.776 a gallon, commemorating the year when the Declaration of Independence was signed.

Starting at 12:01 am on July 4th, this limited time promotion will last all day or while promotional gallons last. The discounted price applies to regular, E85 (flex fuel), Unleaded 88, mid-grade, and premium fuel grades at all of Sheetz’s 675+ locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. However, it will not apply to any diesel or Ethanol Free (E0) fuel offerings.

Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, stated that “Sheetz is a family-owned and operated company, and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve. We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

The promotion has caused traffic congestion near Sheetz in California and Great Mills. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.

Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells a particular grade through the Sheetz mobile app or website. Take advantage of this promotion and enjoy the Independence Day celebrations with more savings.

