Sheriff Berry, Captain Baker and Master Corporal Anderson Visit Schools

Photo credit – Charles County Sheriff’s Office

WALDORF, Md. – Sheriff Berry, Captain Baker, and Master Corporal Anderson visited John Hanson Middle School and J. P. Ryon Elementary, the home of the Cardinals, Wednesday morning.

Despite the dreary weather, the trio’s visit was brightened by the warm reception they received from students, teachers, and staff. Smiles, fist bumps, and high fives were exchanged, making the visit a memorable one.

“Thank you to everyone who welcomed the sheriff and his team at John Hanson Middle School and J. P. Ryon Elementary.”

Sheriff Berry and his staff members plan to continue visiting schools in Charles County over the next few months. The aim is to further enhance positive relationships with students, teachers, and staff, and to create a safer and more positive school environment.

All photos courtesy of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office

VIEW ALL PHOTOS BELOW: