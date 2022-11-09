DUNKIRK, Md. – Sheriff Mike Evans was honored to be a guest storyteller at Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center in Dunkirk, to kick off the celebration of National Children’s Book Week celebrated Nov. 7-13.

Sheriff Evans had the pleasure to read ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar’, ‘Little Rabbit Waits for the Moon’ and ‘I Like Myself’ to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.

During the celebration of National Book Week, the center will be hosting guest readers and book donations.

Parents and community members are invited to bring books to the center, which will be donated to the children at Project ECHO Homeless Shelter in Prince Frederick.

Thank you Kid’s Campus for your hospitality and for your efforts to inspire the minds of our youth and their joy for reading.