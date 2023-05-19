Lt. Doug Mills, Sheriff Steve Hall and Lt. Josh Krum

Please join Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office in congratulating three of our deputies upon their well-deserved promotions.

Sgt. Joshua Krum of the Criminal Investigations Division was promoted to Lieutenant on May 17, 2023, joining the same rank as his father, Lt. Doug Mills. Sheriff Hall said it is the first time in the long history of the St. Mary’s County Office that a father and son have served in the same rank of Lieutenant at the same time.

Lt. Mills pins the Lieutenant badge on Lt. Krum

Sheriff Hall said both Lt. Mills and Lt. Krum represent “consistent tenacity” and added, “because of this family, we relish in the successes we have.”

Cpl. Kevin Meyer of the Patrol Division was promoted to Sergeant on May 1, 2023. Retired Lt. John Shoemaker said, “I watched Kevin develop into a great officer who possessed the passion and teamwork that makes a successful officer. He was always relentless in his investigations no matter if it was a simple theft or a serious felony.”

Sheriff Hall and Sgt. Kevin Meyer

Deputy Michael Myers of the Patrol Division was promoted to Deputy First Class on May 18, 2023. Sheriff Hall told DFC Myers, “This is important. It is hopefully the first of many promotions to come.”

DFC Michael Myers with his wife and child