Sheriff Steve Hall and Retired Deputy Skip Stewart

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day – the day to show your support and thank a law enforcement officer for all they do on a daily basis to keep your community safe.

Stewart was Sheriff Hall’s first immediate supervisor and one of the longest-serving deputies in the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, from 1973-1975 and from 1977 to 2016.

Over his career, Stewart gathered an extensive collection of Sheriff’s Office badges, patches and historical documents, many of which he has donated to the agency to help preserve our rich history and tradition of service.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard

“For me, the truest sense of appreciation comes from those who not only serve us now in the present, but also those who set the example and passion for the Sheriff’s Office in years past,” Sheriff Hall said.