Sheriff Investigates Burglary At JMJ Firearms And ATM In Mechanicsville

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in two burglary investigations.

On Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:16 am, the suspect broke into the Mechanicsville Bank of America ATM in an attempt to steal cash.

Prior to this incident, the same suspect attempted to break into JMJ Firearms in Mechanicsville at 2:11 am.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or these incidents is asked to call Deputy Bradley Kirscht at 301-475-4200, ext. 78027 or email bradley.kirscht@stmarysmd.com.

Case #s 41176-22 and 41184-22.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.