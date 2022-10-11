Sheriff Seeking Identity For Theft Suspect At Ollie's Bargain Outlet

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at 1:55 pm, the suspect loaded a shopping cart with merchandise at the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lexington Park and left the store without paying.

The suspect was last seen leaving in a black Chevy Malibu.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Michael Walker at 301-475-4200, ext. 78092 or email michael.walker@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 46363-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.