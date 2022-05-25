Sheriff Seeking Identity For Theft Suspects At Ace Hardware Store

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:10 pm, the suspects entered the Charlotte Hall Ace Hardware store together.
One of the suspects then placed a spool of wire in his jacket as the other suspect kept watch.
The suspects then left the store without paying for the spool in a black Nissan Versa with MD tags 2AW7212.
Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Kortnie Marsch at 301-475-4200, ext. 8179 or email kortnie.marsch@stmarysmd.com. Case # 17491-22
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).
Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
And the imbeciles parking in a no parking zone won’t raise suspicions, will it?
Kudos to Ace for having surveillance cameras that clearly show license plates.
Boos and jeers to the government moron who designed those STUPID tags with the 2 small letters that are very hard for us to read!!!
Just enhance the photo of tag… it’s really not that hard 🤦🏻♀️
A spool of wire….very news worthy
If you have the tag number of the vehicle, but still cannot obtain an identity, or someone related to these “suspects”, you are not very good with investigative work, are you?
Leave a comment