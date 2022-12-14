Sheriff Seeks Identities Of Theft Suspects At Dollar General In Charlotte Hall

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two men pictured in a theft investigation.

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 10:33 am, the two males entered the Dollar General store in Charlotte Hall, brought merchandise and two Visa gift cards to the register and then fraudulently obtained them by distracting the cashier.

The two suspects left the store in a black SUV.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Jessica Wilson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78138 or email jessica.wilson@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Case # 61790-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.