Sheriff Seeks Identity For Attempted Burglary To Motor Vehicle Suspect

GREAT MILLS, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in an attempted burglary to motor vehicle investigation.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 at 3:33 am, the suspect attempted to gain access to several vehicles in Heard’s Estates in Great Mills.

The suspect appears to be a white female with shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Zachary Jerew at 301-475-4200, ext. 78154 or email zachary.jerew@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 53102-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.