Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Dollar General In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at 4:12 pm, the suspect filled a tote with various items and left the Dollar General store on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park without paying.

The suspect was observed leaving in a black Mercedes SUV with an unknown temporary registration, turning onto Hermanville Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Andrew Budd at 301-475-4200, ext. 78013 or email andrew.budd@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 48242-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.