LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation. On Tuesday, March 17, 2022 at 5 pm, the suspect picked up the victim’s cellphone from a table and left the Lexington Park Donut Connection store with it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Alexander Wynnyk at 301-475-4200, ext. 8020 or email alexander.wynnyk@stmarysmd.com. Case # 13471-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.