Sheriff Seeks Identity For Theft Suspect At Target Store

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 3:40 pm, the suspect placed an Amazon Fire tablet in his backpack and left the California Target store without paying for it.

The suspect also tampered with two other tablets, but did not leave the store with them.

The suspect was seen wearing camo Crocs sandals.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect and/or this incident is asked to call Deputy Travis Wimberly at 301-475-4200, ext. 78068 or email travis.wimberly@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 37074-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.