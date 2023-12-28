Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Suspects In Connection With Theft At Sneade’s Ace Home Center

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance to identify and locate these individuals in connection with a theft.

On Friday, December 22, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., the individuals pictured entered Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Inc. in Leonardtown, MD, and the male removed an item from a shelf, concealed it in his clothing, and walked outside.

The male then returned and removed another item from a box, concealed that, and left. It is believed the two left the store in the dark-colored four-door sedan shown.

Community members with information about this suspect or about this incident are asked to contact Deputy Thomas Snyder at Thomas.Snyder@stmaryscountymd.gov or 301-475-4200, ext. 8068. Please reference case number 72031-23.

Tipsters can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637. Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case-sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers, you never have to give your name. You may be eligible for a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

